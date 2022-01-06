Bulgarian President with Statements on North Macedonia and Military Bases in Bulgaria

Bulgaria continues to be open for dialogue, President Rumen Radev said on the topic of North Macedonia.

I believe that all the promises and commitments made by our neighbors will be fulfilled in order to speed up the process of integration of RN Macedonia, the president told the media after the ritual of consecrating the battle flags on the Day of Epiphany.

The head of state welcomed the government's intentions to intensify the dialogue of mutual interest.

He reiterated that the constitutional guarantees for Macedonian Bulgarians, the cessation of hate speech and the cessation of de-Bulgarianization processes will only help speed up the process so that Bulgaria can open the door to membership talks.

Regarding the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Radev was adamant that at this stage no one has raised the issue of deploying military bases in Bulgaria and expressed expectations that this crisis will be resolved through diplomatic means.

Resolving the crisis in Ukraine will not be done with more weapons and more military force, but with more dialogue and diplomacy. Nobody has wanted anything from Bulgaria at the moment - at the moment we have no such development, no escalation, said Radev.



/BGNES