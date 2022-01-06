Brave Bulgarians got the Epiphany Cross throughout the Country

Society | January 6, 2022, Thursday // 13:36
Bulgaria: Brave Bulgarians got the Epiphany Cross throughout the Country nova.bg

Christians in Bulgaria celebrate Epiphany today. Traditionally, the cross is thrown into the waters of rivers, lakes, and even the Black Sea. And the bravest believers compete for his capture. On Jordan's Day in the town of Kalofer, the so-called men's dance took place again in the icy waters of the Tundzha River. The water temperature there was about 5 degrees.

All night the men in the city sang songs and prepared for the ice dance. The Epiphany horo (dance) in Kalofer has one basic rule.

"Whoever grabs the cross passes it on to the youngest child in the river. This is our tradition", explained one of the participants.

That's why there were many children ready to enter the river along with the men.

Exactly at 08.00 a.m. the young and old men from Kalofer entered Tundzha.

The crucifix was given to the youngest of the group - 4-year-old Dimo. This year, too, a woman from Kalofer was caught in the men's dance.

After the people of Kalofer played their dance in the Tundzha River, the guests of the ritual entered. This year, Botev's town and its surroundings were taken over by people from all over the country.

The cross was captured in a number of other cities, including Burgas, Kardzhali, and Shipka.

