Bulgarians Celebrate 174 years since the birth of Revolutionary Hristo Botev

We celebrate 174 years since the birth of Hristo Botev. A rally will take place in Kalofer, the hometown of the great Bulgarian poet and revolutionary. Vice President Iliana Yotova will deliver a speech.

The solemn ceremony will begin with a military ritual from the yard of the National Museum "Hristo Botev".

The museum was built on the site of the last house of the Botev family. It was destroyed in the burning of the town in 1877.

At the initiative of Kalofer citizenship and patriotic Bulgarians from all over the country, the building was restored and opened as a museum in 1944.

In the exhibition, which is expected to be visited by many people today, of great interest are Botev's only preserved personal belongings - a pocket watch and stationery.

Traditionally, wreaths and flowers will be laid today in front of the monument to the mother of the great Bulgarian Ivanka Boteva, located in the courtyard of the museum. Botev's first poem "Maitse si" will also be played.

After the rally in front of the memorial complex "Hristo Botev", towering over the town, a "Garland of Glory" will be laid.

Wreaths and flowers at the monument to Hristo Botev will be laid in Vratsa with a military ritual.

Some of the traditional events in Vratsa, related to the birth date of Hristo Botev, have been postponed for the second year in a row under the conditions of restrictive measures. Today, the 174th anniversary of the birth of the poet-revolutionary will be marked with a military ritual of laying wreaths and flowers at his monument in the city center.

Apart from servicemen and representatives of institutions, many people from Vratsa will also express their appreciation to the memory of Botev.

"Botev is a universe, fire, heat, freedom, a hero. I already regularly tell my children that they need to know him, remember him and if they can take this flame from him."

"Botev is openness, Botev is what we want to be."

"A great Bulgarian we should be proud of. Unfortunately, there are no such people today and that is why we are in this state," citizens of Vratsa commented.



/BNR