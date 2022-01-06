Bulgarian Lawyer: Fake Certificates can be Discovered if a Good Inspection is Carried Out

It is realistic to gather evidence in a well-conducted investigation that a false certificate has been issued. This opinion was expressed to BNR by lawyer Silvia Petkova. She described the statements of the new rulers in this direction as "a good request to stop this criminal activity".

Confession of a crime is not enough to pass a sentence, Petkova explained. A conviction is preceded by a long process of proof, she said.

Neither doctors nor citizens can count on the fact that not everyone develops antibodies. This is the most common argument, but the percentage of these people is relatively small, the lawyer commented.

Certainly, there are not many doctors who issue a certificate to only one person, the phenomenon is more widespread, said Petkova.

"The lack of antibodies can be a starting point for starting any investigation. When it comes to the doctor who vaccinated this particular person, it is possible to determine whether the certificate is forged through a well-conducted inspection."

Whether we have one convicted doctor for issuing a false certificate and one convicted citizen for using one can be a warning to other citizens, says lawyer Petkova.

The penalty at this stage is up to 2 years in prison, she said.



/BNR