Dozens Killed by Police at the Protests in Kazakhstan

World | January 6, 2022, Thursday // 09:37
Kazakh police say dozens of protesters have been eliminated in the former capital, Almaty after President Kassym Jomart-Tokayev requested military aid from his allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Foreign Troops enter Kazakhstan as Peacekeepers

New clashes erupted this morning between security forces and protesters gathered in Almaty Republic Square. The protests in Kazakhstan, initially provoked by rising propane-butane prices, are entering their fifth day.

Grenades, Tear Gas, State of Emergency. New clashes over Increase of LPG Prices in Kazakhstan

Russian media reported an intense shootout in the square, where gunmen were also among the protesters. Kazakh authorities later reported dozens of eliminated provocateurs who attacked a police building earlier in the night.

The presidential residence in the capital, Nur-Sultan, has been safely isolated from Special Forces, the national bank has suspended the work of financial institutions and currency exchange, flights to Moscow have been canceled, and Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have suspended flights to Kazakhstan. The Internet in the country is cut off almost everywhere.

The US has Condemned the Violence in Kazakhstan and called for Restraint

While Tokayev and his allies attribute the ongoing protests to outside influence, opposing analysts say they are provoked by fierce resentment against the authoritarian rule of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor.

