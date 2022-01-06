WHO: Maximum Number of COVID-19 infections Worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday 2,294,039 new cases of coronavirus infection in the world per day. This is the highest daily norm in WHO statistics for the entire pandemic. In addition, for the first time, the number of those infected in 24 hours exceeded 2 million.

According to published data, as of January 5, the WHO has received information on 293,750,692 infected and 5,454,131 deaths. The number of new infections increased by 2,294,039 per day, deaths - by 7,011.

In the last eight days, the WHO has registered a daily increase of over 1 million infected seven times. In the past 24 hours, for the first time during a pandemic, it exceeded 2 million. The previous anti-record was registered on January 1 this year, when 1,859,485 cases of infection were detected in 24 hours.

WHO statistics only take into account officially confirmed information on infections and deaths provided by States. Most of the confirmed cases reported to the WHO were reported in the United States, 55,972,114. India (35,018,358), Brazil (22,305,078), the United Kingdom (13,641,524) and Russia (10,585,984).

The highest number of deaths is in the United States - 821,408, the second place is occupied by Brazil (619,209), and the third is India (482,551). Russia (313,015) and Mexico (299,581) follow.



/Focus