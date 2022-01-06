Australia cancels Djokovic's visa

Australia has revoked Novak Djokovic's visa to enter the country, local authorities said. This happened after the Serbian tennis player spent more than 8 hours at the airport in Melbourne, where a problem with his visa was found.

In all likelihood, the revocation of the visa means that Djokovic will not play in the Australian Open. The tournament will take place between January 17 and 30.

Local media initially reported that Djokovic's team made a mistake in submitting the visa documents. It then became clear that the problem with Djokovic's visa was that it did not include entering the country without a vaccine and with a medical exception.

The day before, he received the green light to participate in the Australian Open after a medical exception, he was allowed by organizers to play in Melbourne without the need for a vaccine.

According to Reuters, Djokovic has been informed by Melbourne border authorities that his visa has been revoked and he must be deported from the country. However, the tennis player's lawyers are likely to appeal, and he himself has filed a petition to prevent his deportation.

The chronology

Djokovic landed in Melbourne at around 11.30 p.m. local time on 5 January but is still barred by border authorities. Age and Herald Sun reported that the Serbian tennis player has visa problems.

Djokovic's team has submitted documents for the wrong type of visa.

Border officials have contacted the state administration about whether they will recognize his request, despite its confusion. Sports Minister of the state, Jaala Pulford, did not confirm the reason, but commented.

"We will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual assistance in applying for a visa to participate in the Australian Open," the minister said.

In the last hours, the prime minister of the state of Victoria, where the tournament is played, Scott Morrison has been subjected to great criticism, with the exception of Djokovic.

It is still unclear when border authorities will allow the tennis player into the country. Earlier it was specified that as soon as Djokovic lands in Australia, his documents for medical exemption from vaccination will be checked in detail. Australian newspapers say the problem with Djokovic's visa is that it does not include entering the country without a vaccine and with a medical exception.

"He will not be treated differently from other people. So if something goes wrong, we will send him home," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.



/Dnevnik