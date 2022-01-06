The US has Condemned the Violence in Kazakhstan and called for Restraint

The United States has condemned the violence and vandalism in Kazakhstan. The State Department has called for protesters and authorities in the Central Asian country to restrain themselves, Reuters reported.

The department called Kazakhstan a "valuable partner" and called on all Kazakhs to respect institutions, respect human rights and media freedoms.

Protesters in Kazakhstan have killed eight police and National Guard officers in the past two days and stormed and set fire to government buildings outraged by rising fuel prices.

This morning, security forces launched an operation in the square in front of the town hall in the economic capital Almaty. A TASS correspondent reports an intense shootout between military and armed men.

