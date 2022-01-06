Foreign Troops enter Kazakhstan as Peacekeepers

Grenades, Tear Gas, State of Emergency. New clashes over Increase of LPG Prices in Kazakhstan

Foreign troops will be stationed in Kazakhstan at the request of the country's president, most likely including Russia and Belarus. This unprecedented move is seen as a consequence of telephone conversations last night between Presidents Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The first comments of the news are that Tokayev, who took over the presidency only two years ago, fails to control the country and especially the power structures, in which his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev is still very strong. Since yesterday, Tokayev has been clearing out those close to Nazarbayev who were considered untouchable until recently, but he has no choice but to take a risk and trust Putin and Lukashenko, although many of his compatriots will not forgive him for asking for military aid from outside.

Troops were sent form of the Collective Peacekeeping Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia. It is not reported how many there are, where and for what period of time these units will be located. According to the Russian MP, it is mainly about the protection of infrastructure sites.

According to official data, the contingents of the organization prepared for this purpose include about 3600 people who are constantly ready for such missions alone. These are specially trained military, police and civilian employees, as well as various means. The only specialized peacekeeping motorized rifle brigade in the structure of the Russian army is located in the Samara region. It was established in 2005 as part of the ground forces and was in Abkhazia until 2008, when the military clash with Georgia broke out.

The decision on the mission in Kazakhstan was announced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is currently chairman of the organization's collective security council.

Last night, Tokayev officially turned to the heads of state of the five countries for help with allegations of well-trained terrorist gangs taking over major sites in the country. The president did not provide evidence for his allegations.

"In connection with the address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and given the threat to national security and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan caused by external interference, the Council decided in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty to send a Collective Peacekeeping Force for a limited period to stabilize and normalize the situation in this country," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

Observers have noted that the biggest chaos occurred in Almaty as soon as Samat Abish, Nazarbayev's nephew, was removed from a key position in the security forces. Subsequent attacks on administrative buildings, arson, looting and skirmishes appear possible only if law enforcement is inactive on a staggering scale.

Hours later, the new leadership of the KGB and security forces brought in troops, regained the airport, and a major "cleansing operation" was being prepared for the morning of January 6. The question is why Tokayev calls for foreign forces when it seems that the Kazakhs are able to cope. A possible answer is that the president, who is already considered a transitional figure in local politics, does not trust his own national structures, Novaya Gazeta commented.

Article 4 of the treaty states that if one of the parties is subjected to aggression (armed attack that threatens security, stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty), it will be considered by the others as aggression against all states under the treaty. At the request of the Party concerned, the latter shall immediately provide assistance, including military assistance, as well as support with the means at its disposal, in the exercise of its rights of collective defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The UN Security Council shall be immediately notified of the measures taken. In implementing the measures taken, the participating countries adhere to the UN Charter.



/Dnevnik