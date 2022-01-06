Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 12°C and 17°C

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month, in the afternoon it will begin to rise rapidly.

Today it will be mostly sunny, with scattered high clouds. In the afternoon from the northwest, the clouds will start to increase and during the night against Friday in the extreme northwest regions it will rain. The wind in most parts of the country will remain from the southwest, in the southeastern regions it will be temporarily strong; in the Danube plain in the afternoon it will be oriented from the northwest. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 12° and 17° Celsius, in Sofia 12°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. A moderate, temporarily strong southwest wind will blow along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 17°C. The temperature of the sea water around 8°-9°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. A moderate to strong southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters is about 10°C, at 2000 meters - about 4°C.



