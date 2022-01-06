COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 7 areas are in the Dark Red Zone

6766 are the new cases of coronavirus, from 52 040 tests. Positive samples are 13%, nearly 72 per 100 of newly infected are not vaccinated, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There are 117,409 active cases, 4,608 patients are treated in hospitals, 493 of them are in intensive care units. The new patients admitted in hospitals for the day are 672, over 85% of them have not been vaccinated.

Another 758 people were cured. The death toll from complications of the infection yesterday was 66, nearly 94% of them were not vaccinated. The victims of the virus are already 31,303.

The vaccines administered in the last 24 hours are 32,429. With a completed immunization cycle there are 1,927,428 people, with a third dose - 324,454.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 529; Burgas - 598; Varna - 583; Veliko Tarnovo - 120; Vidin - 54; Vratsa - 109; Gabrovo - 68; Dobrich - 74; Kardzhali - 35; Kyustendil - 94; Lovech - 76; Montana - 67; Pazardzhik - 158; Pernik - 120; Pleven - 143; Plovdiv - 558; Razgrad - 22; Ruse - 181; Silistra - 52; Sliven - 112; Smolyan - 64; Sofia region - 244; Sofia (capital) - 2112; Stara Zagora - 233; Targovishte - 53; Haskovo - 125; Shumen - 101; Yambol - 81.

The incidence in the country is 496.43 per 100,000, which puts it close to the dark red zone. The highest values ​​of the distribution are in the capital - 781.10 per 100,000 and in the districts of Pernik - 675, Varna - 626, Blagoevgrad - 626, Burgas - 618 per 100,000. In the dark red zone are both Sofia district and Ruse. Nearly 500 per 100,000 people are infected in Kyustendil and Vratsa. Still in the yellow zone (less than 250 per 100,000 infected) are Dobrich, Kardzhali, Razgrad and Targovishte.

Slight growth was reported in COVID-19 deaths - 13.65 per 100,000, compared to 13.50 a day earlier. The highest mortality rate is in Ruse region - 30.56 per 100,000, Haskovo - 26.83, Pernik - 24.91 and Vidin - 22.16 per 100,000. The lowest is in Sliven - 5.48 per 100,000 population.



/OFFNews