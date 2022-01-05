Tightening of Measures for those Entering Bulgaria – List of Red Zone Countries

From Friday, January 7, persons arriving in our country from countries falling into the "red zone" are allowed on the territory of Bulgaria upon presentation of a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination or post-illness or a similar document, along with a negative result of a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country, the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova stated with her order issued today, January 5.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term, or long-term residence in Bulgaria and members of their families who do not present any of the above documents (for vaccination or post-illness, as well as a negative PCR test result) are allowed on the territory of the country and are placed under a 10-day mandatory quarantine. Quarantine is not subject to cancellation.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term, or long-term residence on the territory of Bulgaria and members of their families who present only one of these documents are also placed under a 10-day quarantine, which can be revoked if the person presents a negative result of a PCR test performed no earlier than 72 hours after arrival in the country.

An updated list of countries by color zone also enters into force on 7 January. The "green zone" includes Romania. The "orange zone" of the same date includes Austria, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The "red zone" includes Argentina, the United States, Canada, Australia, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Montenegro, Malta, and others.

Green Zone: The Vatican, Romania

Orange Zone: All the countries outside of the green and red zones

Red Zone:

Republic of South Africa, Lesotho, Republic of Botswana, Eswatini, Republic of

Zimbabwe, the Republic of Mozambique, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Namibia,

Republic of Zambia, Turkmenistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan

Republic, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Georgia, Jordan, Republic

Seychelles, Republic of Argentina, Republic of Chile, Eastern Republic of Uruguay,

Federal Republic of Brazil, Republic of Paraguay, Multinational State

Bolivia, Republic of Suriname, Republic of Panama, Republic of Costa Rica, Republic of

Guatemala, Belize, Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Cuba, Dominican Republic,

Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, British

Virgin Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Bahamas, Cayman Islands,

Sint Eustatius, Saba, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bermuda, Cape Verde, United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,

Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Kingdom of Denmark, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Ireland,

The Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Finland,

The Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Belgium,

The Federal Republic of Germany, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Swiss Confederation,

Italy, Republic of San Marino, Principality of Monaco, France, Kingdom of Spain,

The Principality of Andorra, Portuguese Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovak Republic,

The Czech Republic, the Republic of Poland, Montenegro, the Republic of Malta, the Republic of Cyprus,

Republic of Greece.



/Bulgarian Ministry of Health