Bulgarian Minister of Justice: A Mechanism for Temporary Removal of the PG being Considered

The best way to solve the problem of seeking responsibility from the Prosecutor General is to change the Constitution. A mechanism for the temporary removal of the Prosecutor General while the investigation is underway is being considered. This was said by the Minister of Justice Nadezhda Yordanova during a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

According to her, a specific mechanism is provided for the selection of an investigating magistrate to investigate data on a crime committed by the Prosecutor General.

"This investigating magistrate must have guarantees that the chief prosecutor will not interfere in his work," Nadezhda Yordanova added.



/BNT