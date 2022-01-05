The Bulgarian System for Issuing a Green Certificate is Now Available Abroad

The system for issuing a green certificate is now available from abroad. This was said by the Minister of Electronic Government Bozhidar Bojanov during the meeting of the relevant committee in the parliament.

Bulgarians abroad signaled a problem with access.

"In recent days, there have been complaints from Bulgarians abroad that they do not have access. In the National Health Information System, this has already been fixed, so we are making rapid improvements there as well," added Minister Bozhidar Bojanov.



/BNT