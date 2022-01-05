Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: The Consul General of Bulgaria in Valencia has been Removed
The Council of Ministers decided to release the Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in the city of Valencia, Spain - Plamen Georgiev.
Bulgarian PM: Political Appointments are Оver, we will Recall Plamen Georgiev
Mr. Plamen Georgiev was appointed by the political quota by Decision of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria № 495 of August 9, 2019, pursuant to Art. 63, para. 5 of the Law on the Diplomatic Service, at the suggestion of the then Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva.
The current decision to remove him from the post of Consul General in Valencia, Kingdom of Spain is to optimize the number of persons appointed as heads of foreign missions outside the diplomatic service, which should not exceed 20 percent of the total number of heads of foreign missions’ representations at any given time.
/Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
