Bulgarian Politics: BSP and Democratic Bulgaria received 9 Regional Governors

New district governors were appointed in nine districts at today's government meeting. They are from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), announced after the meeting the spokesperson of the Council of Ministers Lena Borislavova.

With new regional governors are Burgas, Blagoevgrad, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Sofia region and Haskovo.

The governors of Plovdiv district, Haskovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Vidin are appointments of DB, and those of Burgas, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Dobrich, Plovdiv, and Sofia district - of BSP.

In the coming days, other districts will have new governors. They will be within the quotas of "We Continue the Change" and “There Is Such a People”.

Yordan Ivanov has been appointed regional governor of Plovdiv region. He is a lawyer and former Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council in Plovdiv. Ivanov is among the big supporters of the reform of the municipal administration, fighting against redevelopment and non-transparent and inefficient spending of money by the people of Plovdiv. He also managed to win the lawsuit against the former mayor of the city Ivan Totev for his refusal to provide information about the non-functioning transport project of Plovdiv. Within the coalition "Democratic Bulgaria" he leads the team for policies in the department "Decentralization and Regional Development" from 2018.

Katya Paneva is the new regional governor of Haskovo. She has a master's degree in European Economics and Administration Management. She is the chairman and founder of the In Vitro Fund in Dimitrovgrad. She has many years of experience in local government and policy development related to local communities. She actively participates in the campaigns "Vote without borders" and "I want to vote", supporting the introduction of electronic voting and facilitating Bulgarians abroad to be part of the electoral and political process in Bulgaria.

Lyudmila Ilieva takes over the post in Veliko Tarnovo. She is a lawyer with over twenty years of experience in the field of civil law. Ilieva is a second-term municipal councilor in Gorna Oryahovitsa, and in the period 2015-2019, she also held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council.

Lyuben Ivanov has been appointed regional governor of Vidin. He is a lawyer at the Vidin Lawyer Association, and since 2015 he has been a municipal councilor in the local parliament



/OFFNews