Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska has COVID-19
mfa.bg
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska gave a positive result in a PCR test for COVID-19, according to the ministry. She was vaccinated with two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Minister Genchovska will remain under medical supervision. By her order, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Irena Dimitrova will perform the functions of Minister.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Emotional Appeal from the Bulgarian Minister of Health
- » Macron promised "Pressure" on the Unvaccinated French
- » Bulgaria: Are there any German Anti-Vaxxers in Aheloy?
- » COVID-19 in Greece: Record of New Cases
- » In the UK, an absolute Record of New Cases with COVID-19 in one day
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Shocking Increase in New Cases