Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska has COVID-19 mfa.bg

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska gave a positive result in a PCR test for COVID-19, according to the ministry. She was vaccinated with two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Minister Genchovska will remain under medical supervision. By her order, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Irena Dimitrova will perform the functions of Minister.

