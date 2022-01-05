Man Wanted for Murder, was Arrested for Not Wearing a Mask in Poland

World | January 5, 2022, Wednesday // 13:41
Bulgaria: Man Wanted for Murder, was Arrested for Not Wearing a Mask in Poland Pixabay

Warsaw police have arrested a man, convicted of murder and hiding for 20 years, for not wearing a protective mask in a shop. This was announced by BTA, citing a police spokesman. The 45-year-old man has been taken into custody, where he will be transferred to prison to serve his 25-year murder sentence.

Following the peak of the fourth wave in early December 4, 11,667 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Poland, but the trend of a slow rise in infection continues. 23,776 people are in hospitals with coronavirus infection, 433 have died in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that new restrictions may be needed after they were tightened in December, Reuters reported. The closure of schools and malls are among the possible measures the authorities are considering if infections exceed 20,000 a day.

