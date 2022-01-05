Bulgaria: GERB and DPS Declared For Unity and Dialogue, the Ruling Parties were Silent

The new parliamentary season began without the traditional declarations of the ruling parties with priorities for work. Today, only the opposition spoke from the parliamentary rostrum, which, on the one hand, criticized the new government and, on the other, declared national unity and consent in search of solutions to the health, economic and social crisis.

GERB-SDS proposed to propose solutions and to participate in the search for national consensus, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) - to restore dialogue among politicians, as desired by voters. Vazrazhdane used the occasion to demand a moratorium on anti-epidemic measures, incl. green certificates, and again threatened protests with thousands of angry people next week. At today's meeting, which lasted about an hour and 15 minutes, the proposal of the smallest party for a temporary commission to revise the measures was rejected.

GERB wants national unity

In a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum, GERB-SDS declared ‘For’ the achieving of national unity on issues that affect society. The former rulers have reiterated that they will be a constructive opposition and ready for dialogue with the others.

"You are neither in opposition nor in the election campaign," the group's chairman, Desislava Atanasova, told the ruling parties. She criticized the government for not realizing the importance of the country's situation due to the health, social, and power crisis, and accused it of adventurism over the idea of ​​bridges over the Danube and tunnels under the Balkan Mountains in the absence of a 2022 budget, in addition to unrepresented management programs and unincreased minimum wage from January 1. According to her, a difficult situation is ahead in the negotiations of North Macedonia for EU membership and politicians must protect Bulgarian interests in the region.

Ex-Prime Minister of Bulgaria on RN Macedonia: There must be Guarantees in the Negotiating Framework!

"There are two ways - to deepen the crisis or to create conditions for a national effort to overcome it. We choose the second and we will offer solutions, but it is up to you whether you will take advantage of the opportunity to build national consensus," said Desislava Atanasova.

Prior to the declaration, GERB-SDS MP Toma Bikov criticized the ruling party for reducing the vacation, and that there were no draft laws on the agenda for the week.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms has called ‘For’ a common agreement against the crises

In a statement on behalf of the DPS group, leader Mustafa Karadayi called for maximum agreement to resolve the crisis by restoring dialogue among politicians, as voters wanted. According to him, however, the opposite of dialogue was seen as it was in the early days of GERB, in which there was self-sufficiency, self-confidence, and self-activity.

"The new think-tank political projects were implemented as a request for the new messiahs with slogans such as 'Change', 'Justice', 'Fighting Corruption', etc. GERB emerged in the same way, awhile ago," said Mustafa Karadayi.

However, according to the Movement, inflation is rising, people are getting poorer, businesses are exhausted and the political process needs to be stabilized, and a way out of the crisis needed to be found. The party stressed that the Plan for Reconstruction and Development is fatally late, there are no talks about operational programs, and the budget is being postponed. Finally, Mustafa Karadayi called for the protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen.



/Dnevnik