A German with an Interesting Approach to Anti-Vaxxers - like a Shepherd to a Flock

World | January 5, 2022, Wednesday // 13:00
A German has found an original way to agitate his compatriots to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He lined up a flock of 700 sheep and several goats in the shape of a 100-meter syringe. He also uses a drone for this purpose. The video is already circulating the world wide web.

To get the sheep to stand where they were, Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan, a team specialist, placed food in certain areas of the field.

Compared to other Western European countries, Germany has lower levels of vaccination - 71.3% of the population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 39.3% have received booster doses, according to the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases.

"Maybe some people can be reached emotionally when logic and scientific reasoning don't work. The idea came to me in the summer when I was leading team-building exercises using sheep farming. The flock was led by sheep and the lambs were behind. Special care of them was needed because they couldn't follow me. And then the idea came that it's the same for us humans. As a majority, we need to make sure that the weakest don't lag behind," said Hanspeter Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan.

