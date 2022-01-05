Emotional Appeal from the Bulgarian Minister of Health

"Regardless of our choice, we are in one boat. Let's not rock it, because the sea is already stormy ... Let's get to the shore together, because there is a shore and no crisis is eternal..."

This is stated in a post by the Minister of Health Asena Serbezova on Facebook hours after it became clear that a sharp jump in the newly discovered cases of coronavirus has been registered in Bulgaria.

The publication was accompanied by lung X-rays of a vaccinated and unvaccinated patient with COVID-19.

"Please keep in mind that doctors, pharmacists, nurses and other people dedicated to the protection of life treat both believers and non-believers and vaccinated and unvaccinated. But with the choices we make we can alleviate or burden the health system on the eve of another wave." - writes Serbezova - "Vaccinated people can be infected, but this time the disease passes differently for them. It is a fact that vaccines are not 100 percent effective (...), but it is also an indisputable fact that they protect against complications, and 85 % of patients with covid in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

Whatever choice we make, it must be informed, please respect the choice of those around you, no matter what.

Those who have made the choice not to be vaccinated should not impose this choice, nor should they use it for political purposes or to ‘shine’ on the television screen. Let them not collect money from people's fears, because this is blood money."





/BNT