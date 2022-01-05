Strict Covid Measures in Beijing before the start of the Winter Olympics
China is preparing for the Olympics in February with extremely strict measures against the coronavirus.
There are currently two COVID-19 outbreaks, and about 1,700 new cases have been registered since early December - almost all from Xi'an. A lockdown has been announced there.
To avoid the spread of the infection, all service personnel for the Olympic Games have already entered the so-called "closed cycle". This means that they have been completely isolated from the world since yesterday and will remain so until the end of the Olympics.
All delegations and nearly 3,000 athletes will also be placed in the created sanitary balloon.
/BNT
