Protests in Kazakhstan over High Fuel Prices
Rising fuel prices have sparked a political crisis in Kazakhstan.
After violent protests, the government resigned and the country's president accepted it. The head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency, which comes into force today, as well as curfew - from 23.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m..
Yesterday, police used shock grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters in Almaty. Reuters reports 200 police officers detained and more than 90 injured. Some of the communication platforms were not available that night, AFP reports.
The President of Kazakhstan has appointed the current Deputy Prime Minister Alihan Smaiylov as acting Prime Minister and ordered the authorities to regulate the prices of fuels and other important goods.
Protests in the oil-rich country began on Sunday over a nearly double jump in liquefied gas prices.
/BNT
