Protests in Kazakhstan over High Fuel Prices

World | January 5, 2022, Wednesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Protests in Kazakhstan over High Fuel Prices

Rising fuel prices have sparked a political crisis in Kazakhstan.

After violent protests, the government resigned and the country's president accepted it. The head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency, which comes into force today, as well as curfew - from 23.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m..

Yesterday, police used shock grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters in Almaty. Reuters reports 200 police officers detained and more than 90 injured. Some of the communication platforms were not available that night, AFP reports.

The President of Kazakhstan has appointed the current Deputy Prime Minister Alihan Smaiylov as acting Prime Minister and ordered the authorities to regulate the prices of fuels and other important goods.

Protests in the oil-rich country began on Sunday over a nearly double jump in liquefied gas prices.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kazakhstan, fuel, protest, political, prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria