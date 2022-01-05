Where to Find Good Wholesale Clearance Sales?

When you’re looking to buy large quantities of products at an affordable price, wholesale clearance sales can be the perfect opportunity for you to stock up. Such sales can be an amazing chance for business managers, marketplace traders, shop owners, internet sellers etc. to fill their inventory and save money while they’re at it!

At Merkandi, you can find a wide variety of goods of many different types and categories - we are an international wholesale trading platform, offering large quantities of products to businesses at low prices, coming from overstocks, clearance stocks, liquidation stocks, and more.

What’s so special about Merkandi?

Merkandi is the world’s #1 international wholesale trading platform - we want to connect wholesale entrepreneurs around the world, offering no borders or language barriers, as well as proper transaction security for your safety. At Merkandi, trading is simple, cheap, and straightforward - all it takes is a couple clicks to have your stocks filled up to the brim with affordable products.

Looking for cheap wholesale clearance shoes? Check out https://merkandi.com/categories/shoes/39

Our vision - a safe haven in an aggressive market

Nowadays, running your own business has turned into a tug of war game, where everyone is struggling to outdo the rest and get the spoils for themselves. To fight such a mentality, we created Merkandi - a place where everyone starts even and has the same opportunities, connecting wholesalers from all around the globe. Competitiveness is great for business, but only if all the players have equal chances.

One of our main goal is to introduce high quality products in wholesale amounts to places where there are low or no stocks at all, increasing product variety and giving customers worldwide an opportunity to try out something new. We also want wholesalers around the world to have the chance to boost and scale their business, opening up to new markets and new clients.

How big is Merkandi?

Currently, over 75.000 users are happily using Merkandi for their wholesale needs, supplying their businesses with affordable stock from clearance sales and overstocks, among other types of sales. We operate in over 150 countries worldwide, including all of Europe and North America, as well as the rest of the world - from Australia to Peru. Visit https://merkandi.com/ for the best offers and discounts!

We offer extensive customer support services, available in a wide variety of languages, including English, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, and more!

Each wholesaler that sells their products on Merkandi goes through an extensive verification process, making sure they are a legit business and increasing security of each transaction. We also verify every branded product sold on our platform to confirm its authenticity and prevent our customers from getting scammed and buying bootlegs - your safety will always be our #1 priority!