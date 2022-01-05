The Best Kinds of Food and Wine Pairings to Try

Wine is an exquisite drink that is as old as (modern) man — and now it has a world of its own. When choosing great wine, it is improbable that you run out of fantastic options. Whether you decide Pinot Noir or a Chardonnay or Merlot — the point remains that there are lots of options.

The part where you may not have as many options is when it comes to combining the perfect wine with the ideal food.

There are about five general classifications for wine. We have red, white, rose, dessert and bubble wine. There are some others but for the sake of this article, let’s use these.

Food and wine are a match made in heaven, but you’ve got to know what combinations work best together. When it comes to wine and food, the flavours always have to complement each other.

So, let's look at what food goes with the different kinds of wine.

Red Wine and Flavoured Meat/Chicken/Turkey

Whether it is a pinot noir or a Cabernet Sauvignon, red wine always goes with boldly flavoured meat. Because of its high concentration of tannins, red wine could be a bit dry, but the high-fat level of red meat perfectly cancels this out. Not everyone eats red meat, possibly for health reasons or simply because of the taste, so an alternative would be roasted chicken or turkey.

Dark chocolate also goes quite smoothly with red wine if you’re just snacking.

White Wine loves Seafood, Cheese and Poultry.

Because of the glorious sweet taste of white wine, the best combination for it is seafood. White wine is already quite buttery, so it goes perfectly with lobster or crabs. You could try having a Riesling with a seafood buffet and have a taste of heaven.

Poultry is also a pretty good combination for white wine. It is pretty much the most effortless combination to come up with. This combo makes for a fine dinner and is not as intoxicating as red wine.

White wine and cheese are also suitable for small house parties or a chill casino night with family and friends. You can use them as appetisers or save them for the main course. Works every which way!

Rose wine meets Pizza

Like white wine, Rose wine is sweet and presents an exotic feel, so it is primarily taken in the summertime. It goes pretty well with any lean fat meat. Strangely, Rose wine is commonly paired with pizza.

Some people also use rose wine to accompany warm-climate cuisines like Thai or Mexican meals. The sweetness tends to balance out the spice in these meals. Because of their beautiful colour, rose wines are usually used for romantic settings like a lover’s picnic or dinner.

The Celebration toolkit: Bubble Wine and Caviar

These kinds of wine are generally considered celebratory wines — and nothing screams celebration louder than a bottle (or bottles) of Champagne.

The most common food combination for sparkling wine is a delicious bowl of caviar. Fried chicken is also a mouth-watering combination for sparkling wine or fried food.

Bubble wines also go with creamy foods like macaroni and cheese or creamy soup. If you want to add a snack, almonds are a perfect fit alongside some popcorn.

The Dessert Duo: Dessert wine and Dessert

As the name implies, dessert wines are taken with desserts. They retain the majority of their sweet undertone and contain a higher percentage of alcohol than other kinds of wine. Ideally, they are served with custards, pies, and chocolate-based snacks, but you could also mix them with ice cream.

Conclusion

Whether it is a family gathering, an office party, or even just a quiet evening at home, wine and food are essential. Both wine and food are superb on their own, but when they combine perfectly, they create magic for whoever is lucky enough to be there to consume them.