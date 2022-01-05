Bulgaria: Are there any German Anti-Vaxxers in Aheloy?

Society » HEALTH | January 5, 2022, Wednesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Are there any German Anti-Vaxxers in Aheloy? BNR

Germans - opponents of vaccines and Covid measures, are fleeing en masse to Bulgaria, where there is a lack of control and anti-epidemic measures are being watched "through the fingers". This is what the German magazine SPIEGEL writes in its latest issue.

SPIEGEL: Colonies of German Anti-Vaxxers are Springing up on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast

The author Walter Mayr claims that an anti-vaxxer community has been formed in the Black Sea resort of Aheloy, where he believes 60 German citizens live, attracted by the freer regime in our country.

"They are not anti-vaxxers. Most are vaccinated and others are antibody certified. They are showing certificates from the door when they come in", Gergana Todorova, who works in the hotel complex described in the article, told the Bulgarian media.

Todorova described the article in the German edition as a "complete lie" and said that people "get together, eat, talk, have fun." However, due to media interest, their next regular meeting did not take place.

The settlers are of different ages. According to Aheloy residents, 60 Germans do not live there.

"There is no such thing," said Dimitar Goranov, also a resident of the complex, which is described as the home of German migrants. According to him, no more than twenty Germans live in the hotel.

"There are Czechs here, there are Poles, and Russians, and Ukrainians."

/BNR

