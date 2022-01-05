COVID-19 in Greece: Record of New Cases

Fifty thousand people infected with COVID-19 were reported in Greece, and the virus crossed the threshold of the government, as it turned out that some key figures in the country's government have tested positive, Greek media commented today.

A new record of new cases was set in the country yesterday - 50,126, Kathimerini newspaper writes. The publication quotes Health Minister Thanos Pleuris, who said yesterday that the Omicron variant was already dominant and was putting pressure on the hospital system. The government has agreed with private clinics to provide additional covid beds.

Despite the record number of new cases, no change in the economic strategy is planned and schools are planned to remain open, the Ethnos newspaper reported.

The government is not discussing a new lockdown and plans to impose "soft" measures at least as long as the health system keeps up the pressure. Among the measures considered are, for example, the compulsory vaccination of 50-year-olds, the expiry of the vaccination certificate seven months after the second dose, and new measures for establishments. According to the government, there are two main weapons in the fight against the pandemic - testing and accelerating vaccination with the first and third dose, the publication notes.

The virus crossed the government's threshold after it became clear yesterday that positive tests for COVID-19 were given by the Minister of State Akis Scherzos, the Minister of Justice Costas Ciaras, and his Deputy George Kitsiras, Proto Tema newspaper writes.

In order to deal with possible shortcomings in the management apparatus, all ministries will prepare an "emergency plan" for work, especially of key institutions.



/BTA