In the UK, an absolute Record of New Cases with COVID-19 in one day

The United Kingdom has registered a record 218,724 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, according to official figures quoted by British television Sky News.

The death toll in the previous 24 hours was 48, the media added. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the United Kingdom has reported more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in a day. At the same time, it is added that 141,825 people received a booster dose of a vaccine, bringing the total number of fully protected with coronavirus drugs to 34,363,986.

Another 19,158 people received the first dose, bringing the total to 51,820,652. And 29,295 people received a second dose, bringing the total to 47,482,789. The latest figures for England show that 14,210 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on January 3, including 777 who were on artificial breathing.



/Focus