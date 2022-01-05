Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny with Max. Temperature in Sofia 12°C

The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 12° and 17° Celsius, in Sofia 12°C. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Boryana Markova.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be significantly lower than the average for the month. Sunny weather will prevail today. The wind will be light, in the eastern and mountainous regions - moderate southwest wind and it will carry warm air, lower in places in the Upper Thracian lowlands and valleys, where it will be almost quiet and there will be low clouds or fog.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures - between 12°C and 16°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow. It will be warm for the season with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters around 13°C, at 2000 meters - around 7°C.



/Focus