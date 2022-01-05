COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Shocking Increase in New Cases

6252 are new cases of coronavirus. They are 4,334 more than yesterday. They have been confirmed from 42,828 tests.

The positive samples are 15%, 73% of the newly infected have not been vaccinated, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 111,467 active cases, 4,477 patients are treated in hospital, 468 of whom have not been vaccinated. 887 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, nearly 83% of them were not vaccinated.

1340 infected people were cured. Complications of the infection killed 157 patients, 94% of whom had not been vaccinated. The victims of the virus are already 31,237.

For the last 24 hours, 24,947 vaccines have been administered. 1,921,662 people have completed the immunization cycle, and 300,958 have received a third dose.

Distribution of new cases by districts: Blagoevgrad - 406; Burgas - 255; Varna - 436; Veliko Tarnovo - 195; Vidin - 61; Vratsa - 136; Gabrovo - 89; Dobrich - 93; Kardzhali - 27; Kyustendil - 103; Lovech - 93; Montana - 85; Pazardzhik - 126; Pernik - 165; Pleven - 140; Plovdiv - 535; Razgrad - 49; Ruse - 256; Silistra - 96; Sliven - 101; Smolyan - 60; Sofia district - 257; Sofia (capital) - 1873; Stara Zagora - 273; Targovishte - 27; Haskovo - 138; Shumen - 96; Yambol - 81.

The incidence in the country is growing - the infected on a 14-day basis are 419.76 per 100,000. In the dark red zone (over 500 per 100,000 infected) are the districts of Burgas, Varna, Pernik and Sofia (city). The capital reports the most cases 647.27 per 100,000. Near the area with the highest morbidity are Blagoevgrad, Ruse, Sofia region, where the values ​​are close to 500 per 100,000 infected. The districts of Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Targovishte and Shumen are still in the yellow zone (from 100 to 250 per 100,000). Kardzhali has left the green zone after the incidence in the region exceeded 100 per 100,000.

The 14-day mortality rate in the country is 13.50 per 100,000. The highest number of deaths from the infection is reported in Ruse region - 30.09 per 100,000, the values ​​are high in Pernik and Haskovo - over 25 deaths per 100,000 population.

The vaccines administered for a two-week period were 114,782. The lowest immunizations against COVID-19 were given in Targovishte - 1,032, Lovech - 1,090 and Vidin - 1072. Most vaccinations were reported in the capital - 27,866.



/OFFNews