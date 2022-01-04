In Bulgaria, even Masks are still Not Worn Properly

Prof. Yordanka Stoilova from the Department of "Epidemiology and Disaster Medicine" at the Medical University in Plovdiv commented on BNR the situation with the pandemic in Bulgaria. Dnevnik published the highlights of her interview.

The Ministry of Health and the Chief State Health Inspector are guided by their National Pandemic Plan. This plan is very complete and accurate. However, what is a problem is whether it is observed.

Masks, for example, are not always worn even indoors, where many people gather, such as in shops. Or worn incorrectly. This wearing of the mask under the nose is absolutely pointless for me because it is an airborne infection and we inhale, respectively, the virus. So the mask should be above the nose, masks with a higher degree of protection should be worn, ordinary surgical ones should be changed every hour and a half - two, and discarded.

So, this is important. Personally, I stick to masks and I don't think the time has come today or tomorrow to go out with masks, but if the incidence increases, as mathematical models predict, then masks should be worn outside as well. In these two years, there has always been great obstruction and dissent in society.

Masks should be worn by both vaccinated and those who already had covid. Because they can transmit the virus. So the measures must be observed by all.

This is the big problem in applied epidemiology - that it is difficult to convince the public, and coercion is not possible.

The green certificate, when we voted on it, I hoped that the percentage of vaccinated would increase. But we still do not have the required percentage, including for booster doses.

And for an airborne infection, the so-called exhaustive immunization among the population - in other words - we must have a very high percentage of vaccinated.

There are still no studies and analyzes on how long the vaccine protects you. However, it was decided to set up a booster every three months, thank God, to protect people.

But we as epidemiologists and as medics are very dissatisfied with the vaccination process in our country. The fact that boosters are needed is not to blame, these are new vaccines, this is molecular medicine, this has been the medicine for decades.

Not everything can be done quickly, and so are these new vaccines - in this case, the only pandemic remedy is vaccines, and they have been shown to be effective against severe disease and hospitalizations. And more new vaccines will come. Yes, this demotivates people, but the vaccination process is a complex matter.



