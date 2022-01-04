If Prices Remain the Same on the European Exchanges, Bulgargaz will offer 30% Cheaper Gas
If the current levels of the European gas markets are maintained, Bulgargaz will propose that the price of natural gas in February be nearly 32 percent lower than the current price. This was announced by the Bulgarian gas company, emphasizing that these are estimates.
Bulgargaz must submit its initial application with this forecast to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on January 10th.
Due to the dynamics of the market, Bulgargaz will submit the final application for the prices for the next month on February 1 - the day on which they must enter into force if approved by the regulator.
/BNR
