If Prices Remain the Same on the European Exchanges, Bulgargaz will offer 30% Cheaper Gas

Business » ENERGY | January 4, 2022, Tuesday // 15:50
Bulgaria: If Prices Remain the Same on the European Exchanges, Bulgargaz will offer 30% Cheaper Gas Capital

If the current levels of the European gas markets are maintained, Bulgargaz will propose that the price of natural gas in February be nearly 32 percent lower than the current price. This was announced by the Bulgarian gas company, emphasizing that these are estimates.

Bulgargaz must submit its initial application with this forecast to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on January 10th.

Due to the dynamics of the market, Bulgargaz will submit the final application for the prices for the next month on February 1 - the day on which they must enter into force if approved by the regulator.

Bulgaria: Gas Heating Bills might be Increased by BGN 200-300

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, gas, prices, energy, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria