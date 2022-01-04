Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Interrogated on the “Hemus” Investigation

Politics | January 4, 2022, Tuesday // 15:36
Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov has been summoned for questioning at the Sofia City Prosecutor (SCP)'s Office on the “Hemus” case today at 2 p.m., Nova TV reports.

We remind you that a few days ago this was announced by the spokesperson of SCP Desislava Petrova. According to her, this is necessary in connection with Rashkov's words, broadcast on BNR on December 23. Petrova also quoted the exact statement of the Interior Minister: "It is no secret to me where this money went. I am watching carefully and with interest the reactions of some people who are keenly interested and can hardly wait to say on the air how far we have come, to take some action, take some suitcases and travel to Dubai, or to somewhere else."

"From Rashkov’s words this means that he has specific information on the ways of transferring funds, as well as their location and final recipients, although this information was not reported by the GDFOC in the SCP," Petrova said.

She added that these circumstances are not only of public importance but are also important for the investigation.

