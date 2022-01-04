Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Commission: There is Evidence of Corruption in the Ministry of Health
The Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (CCCCIAP) has completed the inspection in the Ministry of Health regarding four procedures for purchasing rapid antigen tests for students to detect SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The inspection started on December 9, 2021 by employees of the Anti-Corruption Directorate on signals and media publications for serious violations in the selection of contractors.
Documents were requested, information was taken from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education, Deputy Ministers from the Ministry of Health, including former Deputy Minister Dimitar Petrov, as well as the Chief of Staff of the same Ministry, from the chairmen and members of public procurement commissions, by representatives of the companies - participants in the procedures, announced CCCCIAP.
Data were collected for changing the conditions of the procedures at the stage of signing a contract, after the evaluation and ranking of the participants. It was found that certain companies were tolerated and certain deliveries were delayed, as a result of which companies benefited and this led to damage to the budget of the Ministry of Health.
With a decision of CCCCIAP all materials were sent to the prosecutor's office due to the availability of data on committed corruption crimes.
/BNT
