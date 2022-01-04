Tightening of Measures for People Entering Bulgaria from Red Zone Countries

The order for entry in the country is to be updated, as persons arriving in Bulgaria from countries in the red zone, in addition to having a certificate of vaccination or one for post-illness, should provide a negative result from a PCR test done up to 72 hours before entering Bulgaria, otherwise they will be subject to 10-day quarantine.

The Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova formed a pandemic committee in the Ministry of Health, whose task is to analyze and coordinate the activities for implementation and control of the anti-epidemic measures introduced in the country. The committee will be chaired by Deputy Minister Assoc. Prof. Georgi Yordanov.

It includes representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the Chief State Health Inspector, representatives of the regional health inspectorates, and the emergency medical care. This became clear at a working meeting at the Ministry of Health, which was attended by the Minister of Health, Deputy Ministers, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, and experts involved in monitoring the epidemic situation.

Following consultations with the management of the expert councils on epidemiology, infectious diseases, and virology, it was decided to continue active monitoring of the epidemic situation, with a close eye on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev stressed that depending on the various indicators he is ready to propose an update of the anti-epidemic measures. At present, no additional restrictions are envisaged, except for increased control over the citizens entering the country, said the chief state health inspector.



