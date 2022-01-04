Tightening of Measures for People Entering Bulgaria from Red Zone Countries

Society » HEALTH | January 4, 2022, Tuesday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Tightening of Measures for People Entering Bulgaria from Red Zone Countries novinite.com

The order for entry in the country is to be updated, as persons arriving in Bulgaria from countries in the red zone, in addition to having a certificate of vaccination or one for post-illness, should provide a negative result from a PCR test done up to 72 hours before entering Bulgaria, otherwise they will be subject to 10-day quarantine.

The Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova formed a pandemic committee in the Ministry of Health, whose task is to analyze and coordinate the activities for implementation and control of the anti-epidemic measures introduced in the country. The committee will be chaired by Deputy Minister Assoc. Prof. Georgi Yordanov.

It includes representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Health, the Chief State Health Inspector, representatives of the regional health inspectorates, and the emergency medical care. This became clear at a working meeting at the Ministry of Health, which was attended by the Minister of Health, Deputy Ministers, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, and experts involved in monitoring the epidemic situation.

Following consultations with the management of the expert councils on epidemiology, infectious diseases, and virology, it was decided to continue active monitoring of the epidemic situation, with a close eye on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev stressed that depending on the various indicators he is ready to propose an update of the anti-epidemic measures. At present, no additional restrictions are envisaged, except for increased control over the citizens entering the country, said the chief state health inspector.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: red zone, countries, Bulgaria, measures, COVID-19, test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria