Bulgarian Doctor: People that come get Vaccinated mostly want a Booster Dose

"I really want the measures introduced against Covid-19 in Bulgaria to start to be followed and to have strict control over them." This was said to BNR by Dr. Hristiana Batselova, epidemiologist and lecturer at the Medical University in Plovdiv.

She explained that stopping contact between people would stop the spread of the virus, but said she did not expect this to happen in the second year of the pandemic, as public pressure would not allow the introduction of a lockdown.

Dr. Batselova expressed regret that most Bulgarians do not want to comply with anti-epidemic measures, which she said will again lead to a very large number of new infections.

"There is an increase in those who want to be vaccinated - mostly in booster doses. Unfortunately, there are many people who have not received the first dose, but may not receive it because they do not want to be vaccinated."

According to her, some people require too much from the vaccines, and it has already been proven that they work well. She stressed that no one promised 100% protection:

"There are people who will not build a response to vaccines, but so are many other vaccines on the mandatory immunization schedule."

According to Dr. Batselova, if the number of people infected with the Omicron variant increases significantly, there will be strong pressure on hospitals:

"We see that in the United States, even hospitalizations among children are currently at a record high since the beginning of the pandemic."

Bulgarian PM: Certificates of every COVID-19 Death Case and Vaccinated Person will be Checked

Dr. Batselova described the government's idea to verify the authenticity of the certificates of the people who died from Covid-19 as very good and explained:

"There are very strong doubts that the percentage of vaccinated deaths in Bulgaria is due to the fact that not a small number of them have actually been vaccinated at all."



/BNR