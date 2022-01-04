Bulgarian Students return to class today

As of today, the students are going to school again after their Christmas vacation. For this purpose, tests for COVID-19 are provided for children in all schools in the country until January 17, 2022 incl., reminded the Ministry of Education and Science.

In order for them to be tested once a week, the latest quantities with gentle tests for students were delivered to Bulgaria on December 30, 2021, by order of the Ministry of Health.

Experts are expected to discuss measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country today, following the cases of Omicron on Sunday.

First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria



