Bulgarian Students return to class today

Society » EDUCATION | January 4, 2022, Tuesday // 09:50
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Students return to class today Pixabay

As of today, the students are going to school again after their Christmas vacation. For this purpose, tests for COVID-19 are provided for children in all schools in the country until January 17, 2022 incl., reminded the Ministry of Education and Science.

In order for them to be tested once a week, the latest quantities with gentle tests for students were delivered to Bulgaria on December 30, 2021, by order of the Ministry of Health.

Experts are expected to discuss measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country today, following the cases of Omicron on Sunday.

First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: students, class, Bulgaria, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria