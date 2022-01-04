Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between 12°C and 17°C

Sunny weather will prevail today. The wind will be from the south and it will be light. It will remain warm with maximum temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - around 12°-15°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. The wind will be moderate, in the high and open parts - strong westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be 7°C, at 2,000 - about 2°C. The snow cover in the higher parts is still over a meter, and the danger of avalanches remains very high.

On Wednesday and Thursday in most parts of the country will remain warm and mostly sunny. Only in Southwestern Bulgaria for most of the day visibility will be reduced and temperatures will be significantly lower. It will be cloudy in the coming days until the end of the week. There will be light rain in some places, mostly rain. Daytime temperatures will fall, but daytime temperatures will remain higher than usual for the first half of January.

