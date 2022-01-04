Serbian Police in Bosnia Calling for a New Genocide like the one in Srebrenica

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 4, 2022, Tuesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Serbian Police in Bosnia Calling for a New Genocide like the one in Srebrenica BGNES

A large group of Serbian police in Bosnia and Herzegovina is calling for a repeat of the Srebrenica genocide. This happened during the New Year celebrations, BGNES reported.

A video of the fascist appeals was uploaded by Marko Pantovic, a police officer in the town of Priboj in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Priboj is located in the northeastern part of Republika Srpska.

Pantovic, along with his police colleagues, sang songs calling for a repeat of the Srebrenica and Vukovar war crimes for ten minutes. In the summer of 1995 Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Bosnians in a matter of days. At the beginning of the Serbian aggression in 1992, the Croatian city of Vukovar was torn to the ground by the Yugoslav army, and even patients at the local hospital were killed. The first mass grave in the Ovchara area was created near the town.

One of the songs the police sang said:

"Oh, Srebrenica, you are so dear to me.

May God repeat it three times.

Oh, Pazar - new Vukovar,

Oh, Sienice - new Srebrenica."

There are also vulgar words about Bosnian women in the text.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has publicly denied the Srebrenica genocide, and in recent months has openly called for Republika Srpska to secede from the federation.

Bosnia needs Attention to Save itself from Disintegration

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbian, Bosnia, Republika Srpska, Srebrenica
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria