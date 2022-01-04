Starbucks: Our Employees in the United States Need to be Vaccinated
Starbucks will require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly to comply with new federal measures. This was announced by the company in an official statement, Reuters reported.
The US Agency for Safety and Health at Work has set a deadline of February 19 for large employers to oblige their workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly.
The surge in new cases in recent weeks has led to the closure of many businesses in America.
A Starbucks source told Reuters that the company does not currently intend to temporarily close its cafes, unlike in the first half of 2020, when half of its stores stopped working and the rest provided drinks and food only for the road. .
Approximately 220,000 Starbucks employees in the United States will have to reveal whether they have been vaccinated by January 10, according to a December 27 letter from Chief Operating Officer John Culver.
If workers choose not to be vaccinated, they may be tested weekly and will be expected to obtain tests approved by the U.S. Agency for Safety and Health at Work.
/ClubZ
