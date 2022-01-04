Five Nuclear States have Pledged that they will not Fight each other

The world's five leading nuclear powers have pledged to stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons and do everything possible to ensure that there is never a nuclear war. This is clear from a joint statement issued on the eve of the review of the key Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"Given the enormous consequences that the use of nuclear weapons would have, we declare that, although they exist, these weapons should be used only for protective purposes, namely to contain and prevent war," the statement said, signed by France, the United States, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom.

"We declare that a nuclear war cannot be won and that it should never be started," the other five countries said in a joint statement.

The five forces, which are currently negotiating with Iran, which is suspected of wanting to develop nuclear weapons, expressed in the declaration "their willingness to work with all countries to create an atmosphere of security that will allow even greater progress to be made in disarmament, with the ultimate goal being a world without nuclear weapons," said the French presidency, which has coordinated the countries which are permanent members of the Security Council for two years.

The declaration was published before the Tenth Conference on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons under the auspices of the United Nations. The meeting will continue until the end of January amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

China has said the declaration will "boost mutual trust" between world powers. Russian officials have said they hope the promise will help ease global tensions over global security.

In late December, US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in which he said that the United States and its allies would impose sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine.

For its part, Russia has called for broad security assurances from the United States and NATO that Ukraine and other former Soviet countries will not join the Alliance, as well as the cancellation of plans to deploy troops in Central and Eastern Europe. Putin called on the West to comply "immediately".



/Radio Free Europe Bulgaria