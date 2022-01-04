COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,918 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
For the last 24 hours, 1918 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria, with 17,408 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
Of the new cases, 73.62 percent have not been vaccinated. The active cases are 106,712, and the infections confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic in the country are 751,458.
The death toll in the last 24 hours is 53, of which 96.23 percent have not been vaccinated. The total number of dead is 31,080.
4,306 people were hospitalized, of which 455 were in intensive care units. There are 315 new patients in the hospitals, of which 80 percent have not been vaccinated.
People who have completed a vaccination course are considered vaccinated.
The cured for the last day are 638, and their total number so far is 613,666.
The doses of vaccine administered are a total of 3,711,638, of which 6,830 for the last 24 hours.
/BNT
