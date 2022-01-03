Germany has Banned the Russian channel RT

Relations between Germany and Russia have once again strained around the New Year and Christmas holidays after Berlin banned the broadcasting of the Russian TV channel Russia Today. Earlier, Youtube removed the television network from its website because it violated numerous community standards.

RT has programs in various languages, including German, and was broadcast in Germany. Moscow reacted sharply to its suspension.

"There will certainly be a proper response from Russia. There are enough German journalists working there who are currently very comfortable," said Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev. "I don't know yet what exactly these consequences will be in detail, I'm not the Delphic oracle. But there are all sorts of possibilities," he added.

The conflict with RT started months ago. The channel does not have a license to broadcast a television program in Germany. RT moved to Luxembourg and tried to start its program from there. However, Luxembourg refused to grant its license and take responsibility for the foreign TV channel. RT also tried to break through with a Serbian license, but this was rejected.

RT has been accused of broadcasting misinformation and fake news and has been dubbed the "Kremlin propaganda channel".

A few days ago, the Bulgarian journalist living in the USA, Christopher Karadjov, published a funny post on Facebook, in which he shared his impressions of the RT program in Sofia.

Here is what he wrote:

On the menu of RT (Russia Today) early in the morning on January 2: 1. Long material about how indebted gamblers in Las Vegas can't buy a potato from "McDonald's". 2. Long material about how American drone operators in Afghanistan kill weddings and their commanders hide it from them. 3. A long story about Germany shutting down its nuclear power plants but failing to fulfill its intention to switch to renewable energy and bursting coal (with a clear hint that it must switch entirely to Russian gas). 4. Again, material from Las Vegas - how the police was delayed at the mass shooting from the Mandalay Bay Hotel in October 2017, when 60 people died. Then they messed up the investigation - in general, complete incompetents. 5. Something like a funny advertisement about how Santa will not bring gifts to children who are not "diverse" enough. They probably didn't have time to broadcast it enough times before Christmas. 6. Material about an American sheriff lying about an arrest (I missed the details, but realized that the cop was a vile swindler). 7. Material about a place in Florida where groundwater was contaminated with something toxic (I also missed the details, but there was even dramatic music). 8. Announcement of material on how marijuana, which is freely distributed in several states, causes fatal addiction among young people in Colorado.

I've stopped watching here because there's no way I'm going back to America if I continue. I had played it out of professional interest, just because it is one of the legitimate news channels on TV. That is, it stands there on a par with CNN, BBC, Euronews, Bloomberg…

There is also the First Channel (Первый канал), but I don't have that many nerves."





/ClubZ