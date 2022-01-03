Bulgarian Prof. Hristova: Recurrent Infections with Omicron are Five Times more Common

Recurrent infections with Omicron are five times more common than Delta. This was stated by the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Iva Hristova in the studio of Nova TV

"We expect the percentage of people infected with Omicron to rise rapidly, judging by data from other countries, as well as the high infectivity of Omicron, the shorter incubation period, and the high number of asymptomatic cases," she said.

First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

"The 12 positive samples found in our country turned out to be from the week before Christmas Eve. So in practice, we have 12 samples out of 90. The percentage is 4 compared to the total number of sequenced, but relative to time it is higher. We expect this percentage to increase. This is not the percentage in the country", specified Prof. Hristova.

According to her, Omicron attacks the upper respiratory tract more often than the lower and lungs compared to the Delta variant. "We must also keep in mind the low level of vaccination in our country. It may not be that easy. We must take measures, not to underestimate this danger, but also not to panic, because there are measures we can take to protect ourselves - vaccinations, wearing masks and to know that there are still experts in the Ministry of Health for which this pandemic is not the first", added Hristova.

According to her, with Omicron the loss of taste and smell is less common. "Usually symptoms are a runny nose, dry cough, sore throat, fatigue, and fever up to 37.5-38. It is possible that it will pass quite quickly, but given the situation, it is good to be examined and quarantined," said the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Bulgarian Prof. Angel Kunchev: Full Lockdown is Out of the Question

Asked whether measures could be expected to be tightened and a new lockdown expected, she said: "There are serious discussions with experts with different profiles because each measure must be reviewed by all parties before it is recommended. All measures are on the table, depending on the situation. It is monitored 24/7.”

The expert recommended compliance with current measures and monitoring of the situation so that this can be changed if necessary.

"Measures must not only be introduced but also observed," said mathematician Prof. Ognyan Kunchev.

According to him, in other countries around the world, the number of infected is increasing. "We are starting to look like them. Maybe next week we will have up to 5,000 infected a day," Kunchev said.



/Nova