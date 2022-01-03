Slavi Trifonov: No US Visas for Bulgarians in Exchange for North Macedonia in the EU
The leader of the Bulgarian political party “There Is Such a People” had this to say:
“Since the Americans want so much North Macedonia in the European Union, let the citizens of Bulgaria, like the citizens of most countries in the European Union, not need visas to go to America. That's it, we are a full member of the EU, and Bulgarian citizens, because they are Europeans, should not need visas to go to America.
And secondly, again, since we are a full member of the European Union, Bulgaria must immediately become a member of the Schengen area. Enough waiting and we are supposed to be Europeans, but we are less Europeans than real Europeans. So - no visas for America and Schengen members immediately." This was written on Facebook by the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov.
Novinite.com reminds that "There Is Such a People" holds the key Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Bulgaria: Blunders at the First Protocol Meeting of the New Foreign Minister
Here is his entire post:
/BNT
