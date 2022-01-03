Slavi Trifonov: Bulgarians without Visas to the US and Must be Schengen Members Immediately

Politics | January 3, 2022, Monday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov: Bulgarians without Visas to the US and Must be Schengen Members Immediately BNR

The leader of “There Is Such a People” had this to say:

“Since the Americans want so much North Macedonia in the European Union, let the citizens of Bulgaria, like the citizens of most countries in the European Union, not need visas to go to America. That is, we are a full member of the EU and Bulgarian citizens, because they are Europeans, do not need visas to go to America.

And secondly, again, since we are a full member of the European Union, Bulgaria must immediately become a member of the Schengen area. Enough waiting, waiting and we are supposed to be Europeans, but we are less Europeans than real Europeans. So - no visas for America and Schengen members immediately." This was written on Facebook by the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov.

