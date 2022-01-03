Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Having Omicron prevents Infection with other Variants

It has already been proven that if you have Omicron, you will not catch Delta, this will protect you from other variants. This was stated on BNT TV by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, a day after it became clear that the new variant is already in Bulgaria.

He explained that in the country there will be a period in which both variants - "Delta" and "Omicron" will be prevalent

The health expert highlighted several positive trends, even predicting the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said could happen in mid-2022.

Russian Expert: The Coronavirus Pandemic could end by May 2022

He stressed that there will be a rapid increase in cases, but this will be accompanied by a rapid decrease in those infected. The new version is easier to handle, confirmed Prof. Kantardjiev.

"Omicron" will spread very quickly and thus build immunity in society, explained Prof. Kantardzhiev.

"We can achieve sufficiently lasting immunity, so that after the rapid spread of Omicron, in the spring of 2022 we can get rid of the pandemic," predicts Prof. Kantardzhiev.

Bulgarian Prof. Angel Kunchev: Full Lockdown is Out of the Question

Winning the battle against COVID will be possible only with a large immunization coverage and a proper booster - the third injection.

Prof. Kantardjiev recommended that the vaccinated citizens take the third dose, because according to him, the full vaccination course is three doses, and only in this way the protection against hospitalization in case of infection reaches 80%.



/BNT