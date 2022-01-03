Bulgaria: Peak of Heavy Traffic is expected around Noon

Traffic is expected today. Police teams are on the ground ready to assist the traffic. The peak is expected around noon. This was said at a briefing by Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov of the Traffic Police.

The traffic was extremely heavy yesterday. It had to be regulated in the area of ​​Simitli, where there were many travelers from Bansko, as well as on the Struma highway. The traffic on the Hemus highway was also heavy.

Strengthened Control of the Roads in Bulgaria

Traffic Police advise that if drivers fall into the column of the Echemishka tunnel to wait, although the column looks large, it will pass quickly. It is not appropriate to use the old road, because the trucks have been diverted from there, said Ch. Inspector Bliznakov.

There will also be two reversible traffic in the area of ​​Vladaya, two lanes are provided for entering Sofia. There will be police teams everywhere at the entrances to the capital.

There were no cases of aggressive drivers yesterday.

The holidays on December 31, 01.01, and 02.01 were calm, Bliznakov added.

"We have reported very few accidents,” he added.



/BNT