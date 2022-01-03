Bulgaria: Peak of Heavy Traffic is expected around Noon

Society | January 3, 2022, Monday // 10:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Peak of Heavy Traffic is expected around Noon politika.bg

Traffic is expected today. Police teams are on the ground ready to assist the traffic. The peak is expected around noon. This was said at a briefing by Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov of the Traffic Police.

The traffic was extremely heavy yesterday. It had to be regulated in the area of ​​Simitli, where there were many travelers from Bansko, as well as on the Struma highway. The traffic on the Hemus highway was also heavy.

Strengthened Control of the Roads in Bulgaria

Traffic Police advise that if drivers fall into the column of the Echemishka tunnel to wait, although the column looks large, it will pass quickly. It is not appropriate to use the old road, because the trucks have been diverted from there, said Ch. Inspector Bliznakov.

There will also be two reversible traffic in the area of ​​Vladaya, two lanes are provided for entering Sofia. There will be police teams everywhere at the entrances to the capital.

There were no cases of aggressive drivers yesterday.

The holidays on December 31, 01.01, and 02.01 were calm, Bliznakov added.

"We have reported very few accidents,” he added.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: highway, traffic, Bulgaria, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria