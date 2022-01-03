Bulgarian Prof. Angel Kunchev: Full Lockdown is Out of the Question

Full lockdown is out of the question if you ask me. This was said in an interview for bTV by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

He explained that after the confirmed cases of Omicron, there will be more infected, but the disease will be milder. According to Kunchev, if the situation develops like the one in Great Britain, it will not be dramatic and will not affect the work of hospitals. However, he explained that it is dangerous to draw parallels between Bulgaria and other countries, given the low levels of vaccination in our country.

"Over the past two years, we have gone through almost the whole set of measures and learned a lot from our lessons: that we should not go to either extreme. If you hit economic and social life very hard, people do not accept it positively," said the chief state health inspector.

Angel Kunchev pointed out that the interruption of the learning process due to Omicron is not planned at the moment. He assured that it will only get there if the situation worsens significantly.

"The average incidence in the country at the moment is still around 350 per 100,000 people, which is not high," he said.



/Focus