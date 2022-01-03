Russian Expert: The Coronavirus Pandemic could end by May 2022
A Russian expert predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could end by May 2022, if we follow all anti-epidemic measures and mass immunization, TASS reported
A Record 24.7 million people became Infected with COVID-19 Worldwide in December 2021
The opinion of the epidemiologist Gennady Onishchenko, who stressed that in strict compliance with the recommendations, the spread of the infection can be stopped or at least controlled.
According to him, there is currently no reason to panic and introduce measures such as additional non-working days, as vaccines against Covid-19 have already been developed and efforts should be focused on mass immunization of the population.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Prof. Hristova: Recurrent Infections with Omicron are Five Times more Common
- » Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Having Omicron prevents Infection with other Variants
- » Bulgarian Prof. Angel Kunchev: Full Lockdown is Out of the Question
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,356 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » First Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours