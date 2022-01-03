Russian Expert: The Coronavirus Pandemic could end by May 2022

A Russian expert predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could end by May 2022, if we follow all anti-epidemic measures and mass immunization, TASS reported

A Record 24.7 million people became Infected with COVID-19 Worldwide in December 2021

The opinion of the epidemiologist Gennady Onishchenko, who stressed that in strict compliance with the recommendations, the spread of the infection can be stopped or at least controlled.

According to him, there is currently no reason to panic and introduce measures such as additional non-working days, as vaccines against Covid-19 have already been developed and efforts should be focused on mass immunization of the population.



/BNR